Netgear uncovers a third-gen Meural smart art frame at CES 2019

Netgear

We last wrote about the Meural Smart Canvas at CES 2017 when it was still a startup product. Netgear scooped it up in August 2018, and is now announcing a third-generation version of the smart art frame here at CES.

The Meural is essentially a large, Wi-Fi-connected digital display that you hang on your wall. A $50 annual subscription buys you access to a database of over 30,000 images from various artists and institutions around the world, which you can then display on the 1080p screen. The previous version cost $600 for a 27-inch model.

Now playing: Watch this: Create a digital picture frame using an old iPad

Netgear is introducing a few more options for the Meural with this third-generation version. You can opt for a 21.5-inch model or the original 27-inch design. You can also choose from a few different bezels, including black, white, or light or dark woods. Art partners for the subscription service now include the Saturday Evening Post and Normal Rockwell Archives, as well as the National Geographic archive.

Netgear has also made a few technical updates to produce the Meural 3.0. Among other things, Netgear says it has added an improved Wi-Fi chipset that's more stable and with country-specific tweaks. It also moved the light sensor, which the company says helps the screen adjust for brightness levels more consistently. You can also look forward to more streamlined setup from the accompanying app.

Netgear hasn't specified pricing or availability timing of the Meural 3.0, but we hope to see it before the end of 2019.

CES 2019: Every story so far: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES 2019 schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.