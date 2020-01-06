Netgear's new Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 mesh router costs less than Eero or Nest

CES 2020

In 2019, Netgear was first to market with routers that supported Wi-Fi 6, the newest, fastest version of Wi-Fi. Now, as 2020 begins, the company is adding a multipoint mesh system to that Wi-Fi 6 lineup -- and at $230, it'll cost less than what you'll currently pay for competing systems such as Eero or Nest Wifi, which don't support Wi-Fi 6 at all.

Dubbed the Netgear Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System and due in stores later in January, the two-piece setup is a dual-band router with a design that's nearly identical to the dual-band Netgear Orbi mesh system that we reviewed just last month. For about $100 more, the Nighthawk system paints the hardware black, adds an Ethernet port to the back of each satellite and, most importantly, adds in support for Wi-Fi 6.

Support for Wi-Fi 6 means that the Nighthawk mesh system can transmit data faster and more efficiently than previous-gen routers. Netgear clocks those top speeds at 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1,200Mbps on the 5GHz band. For comparison, the Wi-Fi 5 version of Netgear Orbi specs in with top speeds of 400Mbps and 866Mbps on the two bands, respectively.

Those speed gains are much more modest than what Wi-Fi 6 is truly capable of, which is a reflection of the budget-minded price tag. Same goes for the antennas. With two of them inside each unit, the Nighthawk mesh system supports 2x2 MU-MIMO connections, which allows the router to send signals from both antennas at once. It's a feature that can boost speeds to devices that include multiple antennas of their own, but other routers -- including the Nest Wifi router, which includes four antennas on the 5GHz band -- can do more with it.

For a mesh router that takes better advantage of that Wi-Fi 6 potential, you'll need to spend hundreds more on a high-end system such as the Asus RT-AX92U, the Linksys Velop, the AmpliFi Alien or Netgear's own Wi-Fi 6 version of Orbi, which can move data at stated speeds of up to 2,400 Mbps on the 5GHz band.

That Netgear Orbi 6 system currently costs $650, though. For many, an alternative that costs more than $400 less will likely serve as a welcome addition to Netgear's catalog.

We'll test the new system out just as soon as we can get our hands on it -- expect to see more of this system on CNET in the very near future.