Netflix's You season 2 to air on Dec. 26

Netflix

After a bombshell season one finale, Netflix's psychological thriller You is coming back for season two on Dec. 26. The show's return date was posted on its Twitter page Monday morning, and actor Penn Badgley, who plays the charming yet dangerous lead Joe Goldberg, tweeted "Ready for a fresh start. You S2 December 26." shortly after.

Netflix's You centers on Goldberg, a handsome bookstore manager with more than a few secrets. In season one, grad student Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) wanders into his shop, and Joe uses his internet stalking skills to make her fall in love with him. As Joe struggles to keep the new relationship intact with his deception hidden from Beck and her suspicious friends, ghosts from his past begin to resurface.

Ready for a fresh start.



You S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/gVT9lG6thn — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 11, 2019

Joe’s back, but where? YOU S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/54hZYWTLtv — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 11, 2019