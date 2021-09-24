Netflix's Tudum: What is Saturday's event hyping Stranger Things, Cobra Kai and more?

Netflix

Netflix's Tudum is a three-hour online "fan event" kicking off Saturday. Named after the distinctive drumbeat at the start of Netflix's audio-logo, Tudum is set to hype more than 100 Netflix titles with first-look clips, new trailers and conversations with stars and creators.

Netflix has already summed up a lot of what it'll present. The highlights (read the sections lower down for more) include: a secretive reveal related to Stranger Things, which still doesn't have a fourth season release date yet; a look at the reimagined opening theme to the live-action reboot of Cowboy Bebop (the original title sequence is iconic for fans of the cult-favorite anime); and new clips or trailers from big titles including Bridgerton's second season, Ozark's final season, Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Emily in Paris' second season, Cobra Kai's fourth season, The Sandman and the growing franchise based on The Witcher.

Other titles that'll get time in the spotlight include series like La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist), The Crown and Arcane, as well as films like The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard. And an earlier Tudum trailer also showed Elliot Page will be repping Umbrella Academy, his first major on-screen role shot after he publicly announced being trans.

Here's everything to know about Netflix's new spin on hyping its originals.

What is Tudum?

Tudum will be a three-hour online video showcase of some of its big original titles. The company has recruited dozens of its stars to show up; they'll discuss their shows and help release new details, clips, teasers and trailers for many of them.

This kind of big-tent virtual event is the first of its kind by Netflix, which dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service with 209 million subscribers. But as dominant as it is, Netflix still faces intensifying competition from upstart streaming rivals like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others. Tudum underscores a new marketing experiment stepping up Netflix's outreach to its various fandoms.

Beyond the info included in the event's trailers and the hour-by-hour rundown released Thursday, there isn't much precedent for what to expect. But Netflix has experimented with other online fan events during the pandemic, including its own Geeked Week riff on a virtual Comic Con-style event over the course of five days in June.

When is Neftix's Tudum fan event?

Tudum will be a three-hour online stream Saturday starting at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET.

Earlier that day, Netflix will have a separate online fan event, which it's calling a preshow, focused on Korean, Indian and anime titles, starting at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

How do I watch?

Netflix will stream Tudum free simultaneously across most of its major social-media channels and accounts, including its main YouTube channel, as well as its Twitter, Twitch and Facebook pages. (Ironically, though, you can't watch the event on Netflix itself.)

Tudum will also be streaming on many of Netflix's localized YouTube channels, in a number of different languages (all listed and linked to near the bottom of the event's tudum.com website). The preshow focused on Korean, Indian and anime will be on the relevant localized YouTube channels.

What's happening during the event?

Thursday, Netflix provided an hour-by-hour rundown of what to expect during Tudum. The full hour-by-hour rundown provided by Netflix is embedded at the bottom of this section.

Some of the highlights include:

Tudum hour one

Red Notice -- Dwayne Johnson will premiere an exclusive clip of the action comedy also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Stranger Things season four -- Netflix is keeping its cards close to its chest about what Tudum will reveal about the hit series' fourth season, which still doesn't have a premiere date. Tudum's teasers have already shown several Stranger Things cast members showing up for the event.

Bridgerton -- Cast from the first two seasons discuss the series and debut a first look at season two.

La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist -- Star Álvaro Morte will be on hand, but Netflix hasn't detailed what to expect.

Ozark -- Jason Bateman premieres a first-look video at the final season.

Tudum hour two

The Sandman -- The fantasy series, based on the Neil Gaiman DC comic, will release a first-look video from the show as well as character posters.

An "anime spotlight" will discuss Super Crooks, Ultraman, A Whisker Away, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, Aggretsuko and Bright: Samurai Soul

Extraction -- Star Chris Hemsworth will tease the upcoming sequel of the action movie, which was the most-watched title on Netflix ever (according to the company's own controversial metrics).

Cobra Kai season four -- The martial-arts series will release a sneak peek.

Arcane -- Some details about this animated series, based on League of Legends, are expected to emerge.

An "unscripted TV spotlight" is likely to touch on the new Tiger King season.

Cowboy Bebop -- The live-action reboot of the cult favorite anime show will debut the reimagined opening title sequence.

Tudum hour three

The full agenda that Netflix released has additional titles that'll get time in the spotlight

Tudum agenda by jonathan_skillings

What shows and movies will be 'on stage' during Tudum?

Earlier in September, Netflix provided the following lineup of titles expected to participate in Tudum, in alphabetical order. Additional titles are expected show up during Tudum, but the previous list included:

Aggretsuko

A Whisker Away

A Través de mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark Desire



De Volta Aos 15

Don't Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor Is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa de Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name

New World

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

What stars are showing up for Tudum?

Also earlier in September, Netflix shared a list of celebrities and creators set to participate in Tudum. It includes (but isn't limited to):

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Joe Keery

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Gaten Matarazzo

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Álvaro Morte

Elliot Page

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Noomi Rapace

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

William Zabka