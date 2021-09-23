Netflix's Tudum event: Expect new Stranger Things, Witcher and Bridgerton clips

Netflix

Netflix's Tudum, a three-hour online "fan event," kicks off Saturday. Named after the distinctive drumbeat in Netflix's audio-logo that plays at the start of all its originals, Tudum promised to hype more than 100 Netflix titles with first-look clips, new trailers and conversations with stars and creators.

This kind of big-tent virtual event is the first of its kind by Netflix, which dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service with 209 million members. But even a company as dominant as Netflix faces intensifying competition from upstart streaming rivals like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others. Tudum underscores a new marketing experiment in stepping up Netflix's outreach to its various fandoms.

The company earlier teasing some of the nuggets it'll drop during its three-hour broadcast, including a first look at Cowboy Bebop, footage of the next (and final) season of Ozark and more peeks at action-comedy Red Notice, according to a new trailer. The latest Tudum trailer also suggests the event may give a release date for the second seasons of Bridgerton and/or Emily in Paris, and it also shows Elliot Page will be repping Umbrella Academy, his first major on-screen role shot after he publicly announced being trans.

Tudum, named after the drumbeat at the start of Netflix's audio logo, will hype more than 70 Netflix titles, including series like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard. Netflix said to expect Tudum to include news breaks, first-look clips, new trailers, interactive panels and conversations with stars and creators.

Here's everything to know about Netflix's new spin on hyping its originals, including how to watch.

When is Neftix's Tudum fan event?

Tudum will be a three-hour online stream Sept. 25 starting at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET.

Earlier that day, Netflix will have a separate online fan event, which it's calling a preshow, focused on Korean, Indian and anime titles, starting at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

What's happening during the event?

Thursday, Netflix provided an hour-by-hour rundown of what to expect during Tudum. The full rundown provided by Netflix is embedded adjacent to this paragraph; clicking on it should expand it.

The highlights include:

Tudum hour one

Red Notice -- Dwayne Johnson will premiere an exclusive clip of the action comedy also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Stranger Things season four -- Netflix is keeping its cards close to its chest about what Tudum will reveal about the hit series' fourth season, which still doesn't have a premiere date. Tudum's teasers have already shown several cast members showing up for the event.

Bridgerton -- Cast from the first two seasons discuss the series, and debut a first look at season two.

La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist -- Star Álvaro Morte will be on hand, but Netflix hasn't detailed what to expect.

Ozark -- Jason Bateman premieres a first-look video at the final season.

Tudum hour two

The Sandman -- The fantasy series, based on the Neil Gaiman DC comic, will release a first-look video from the show as well as character posters.

Extraction -- Star Chris Hemsworth will tease the upcoming sequel of the action movie, which was the most-watched title on Netflix ever (according to the company's own controversial metrics).

Cobra Kai season four -- The martial-arts series will release a sneak peek .

Arcane -- Some details about this animated series, based on League of Legends, are expected to emerge.

Cowboy Bebop -- The live-action reboot of the cult favorite anime show will debut the reimagined opening title sequence

Tudum hour three

Emily in Paris season two -- The cast will premiere the first teaser of their second season and announce its release date.

The Crown season five -- Imelda Staunton, who is joining the cast to portray Queen Elizabeth in the award-winning series about the British monarchy, will speak from the show's fifth-season set.

The Umbrella Academy season three -- The cast of the superhero series will answer fan questions from behind-the-scenes of filming, which wrapped earlier this year.

Army of Thieves -- Filmmaker Zack Snyder will help introduce the new trailer to this prequel his The Army of the Dead zombie heist movie, which was one of Netflix's most-watched titles over the summer.

Don't Look Up -- The star-packed comedy will release a new clip from the film, introduced by star Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director Adam McKay.

Enola Holms -- Star Millie Bobby Brown will be on hand to discuss something related to the upcoming sequel to the popular Sherlock Holmes-related comedy-caper film.

The Witcher -- Netflix promises "lots of news" including first looks related to this fantasy franchise, which is set to release the second season of its original show in December followed by a prequel miniseries.

How do I watch Netflix's Tudum fan event?

Netflix will stream Tudum free simultaneously across most of its major social-media channels and accounts, including its main YouTube channel, as well as its Twitter, Twitch and Facebook pages. (Ironically, though, you can't watch the event on Netflix itself).

Tudum will also be streaming on many of Netflix's localized YouTube channels, in a number of different languages (all listed and linked to near the bottom of the event's tudum.com website).

What expected during the event?

Netflix, the world's biggest streaming service of its kind with 209 million subscribers, has never held this Tudum fan event before, so there's no precedent for what to expect. But Netflix has experimented with other online fan events during the pandemic, including its own Geeked Week riff on a virtual Comic Con-style event over the course of five days in June.

The three-hour Tudum event, though, seems like it'll more closely resemble the kind of rapid-fire presentations Disney would hold at its D23 fan expo. Netflix's Tudum appears to be crossing all genres, turning this fan event into a really, really big tent.

What shows and movies will be 'on stage' during Tudum?

Earlier in September, Netflix provided the following lineup of titles expected to participate in Tudum, in alphabetical order, but additional titles are expected show up during Tudum:

What stars are showing up for Tudum?

Also earlier in September, Netflix shared a list of celebrities and creators set to participate in Tudum. It includes (but isn't limited to):

