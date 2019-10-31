Netflix's The Witcher begins streaming in December

Netflix

Netflix's The Witcher will make its debut in December. The new show starring Henry Cavill and based on the Polish fantasy novels has been highly anticipated by fans and could be the next big hit for the streaming platform.

A trailer for the show Thursday revealed the December 20 release date. The video gives a quick explanation of the protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, and his unique job as a Witcher. The release of the trailer coincided with a panel for the show at the Lucca Comics and Games convention in Lucca, Italy, that featured cast and crew from the show.

This story has the makings of our greatest ballad yet.

The Witcher arrives 20 December. pic.twitter.com/u2UcaJvUvC — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 31, 2019

The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia played by Cavill, a monster hunter who kills mythical beasts for money. He's cynical and pragmatic, but Geralt does reluctantly help those in need as he travels the fictional land of The Continent. The series of novels starting back in 1992 spawned a popular video game series, but showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed that the show will focus on the books and not the games.

The other principal actors in the series are Freya Allan (Into the Badlands) as Ciri and Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer. Ciri is the young princess of Cintra, one of the kingdoms in the world of The Witcher, and Yennefer is a sorceress who is Geralt's love interest and mother of Ciri.