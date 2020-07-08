Netflix's The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer lands in the '60s

Netflix

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is on its way for a second season, promising to meld its dark humor with another banging soundtrack and more time travel shenanigans. It's the latter which gives the Hargreeves family another go at saving the world, after the first attempt didn't quite work out.

Adapted from the comic book series created by My Chemical Romance lead vocalist-turned comic book writer Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows the estranged Hargreeves family, who came together in season 1 to grieve the death of their adoptive father. They were interrupted when Number Five popped in from the future to warn them the global apocalypse is imminent. Getting the estranged siblings to work together is part of the challenge of avoiding untimely death.

The Hargreeves include violinist Vanya (Ellen Page), aka Number Seven, who at first doesn't appear to have powers; the super-strong astronaut Luther (Tom Hopper), aka Number One; Diego (David Castañeda), aka Number Two, who can curve the trajectory of anything he throws; actress and mind controller Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), aka Number Three; drug addict Klaus (Robert Sheehan), aka Number Four, who speaks to the dead and sometimes, in the case of the late Ben (Justin H. Min), aka Number Six, makes them corporeal; and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), a boy with the ability to jump through space and time.

Heading into the '60s, the Hargreeves get fresh hairdos, a wealth of new soundtrack choices and more creepy-looking villains to face off with. A trio of unfamiliar faces join the ride, including Ritu Arya as Lila, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond and Marin Ireland as Sissy -- all characters who don't appear in the comic.

We'll have to wait until July 31, when season 2 of The Umbrella Academy drops on Netflix, to find out what those roles entail.