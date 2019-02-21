Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House returns with second season in 2020

Steve Dietl/Netflix

The best horror show of 2018 is coming back.

A second season of The Haunting of Hill House will arrive in 2020, under the name The Haunting of Bly Manor. Instead of following on from previous events, it'll be a different story, based on the 1898 horror novella The Turning of The Screw by Henry James.

Netflix brought the news via Twitter:

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely... pic.twitter.com/vqzrd3z4NZ — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nvhRBEfH2E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

With its anthology format a la American Horror Story, the second season should leave the first season's Crain family in peace. Creator Mike Flanagan brought that incredible reimagining of Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill House to Netflix in 2018, using 10 episodes to tell the story of a family dealing with trauma.

The second season's source material is about a governess who thinks the house she's looking after is haunted. The Turn of The Screw has been covered before, adapted into an opera, a ballet, plays and plenty of film adaptations, the most notable being The Innocents from 1961. Netflix would be making the first TV series adaptation, with the unique prospect of extra time to tell its story.

The Haunting of Bly Manor creeps onto Netflix in 2020.