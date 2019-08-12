Netflix's The Crown returns for season 3 on Nov. 17

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

The Crown is coming back to Netflix, but this time with a new queen. Netflix on Monday revealed that season 3 of the series will return on Nov. 17. This will be the first season with Academy Award winner Olivia Colman taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Netflix also released the first footage of her as the queen.

The third season of the historical drama will feature an all-new cast in the lead roles. Colman takes over for Claire Foy, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth, while Tobias Menzies steps in for Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter takes over for Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

The third season of The Crown will span the years 1964 to 1977.