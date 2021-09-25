Netflix's sneak peeks at Red Notice, Money Heist, Extraction 2, Super Crooks and more

Netflix

Netflix is dropping first glimpses of trailers and clips from all its most exciting upcoming shows, and we've gathered them all right here.

That means new seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (a.k.a. Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as star-studded movies like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard, among dozens of others.

Stranger Things season 4

Bridgerton

Ozark

Sandman

Money Heist (La casa de papel)

Red Notice

Jeen-Yuhs (Kanye West documentary)

Super Crooks

Sex Education

Breaking News out of #TUDUM!



Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Through My Window (A Traves De Mi Ventana)

February just got a lot steamier — A Traves De Mi Ventana will premiere on February 4, 2022! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/nTriVqYXhv — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Maldivas

The stars from Maldivas just gave #TUDUM a sneak peek at their new series. pic.twitter.com/aHqnWaYnyo — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Dark Desires (Oscuro Deseo)

What awaits Alma and Dario in Season 2 of Dark Desire / Oscuro Deseo? #TUDUM just served up a juicy tease. pic.twitter.com/6NedCjjUvc — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

De Volta Aos 15 (a.k.a Back To 15)

As a teen, Anita had big dreams for herself. As an adult, none of them have come true — but she gets a second chance when this 30 year old magically finds herself back in her 15 year old body.#TUDUM just debuted the first look at De Volta Aos 15 (a.k.a Back To 15) pic.twitter.com/t699HDelo7 — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Extraction 2

The videos dropped Saturday during Netflix's Tudum, an hours-long online "fan event." Named after that instantly recognizable drumbeat that plays at the start of all its original shows, Tudum recruited the stars and creators of its many shows to hype the streaming service.

Netflix dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service with 209 million members. But even a company as dominant as Netflix faces intensifying competition from upstart streaming rivals like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others.