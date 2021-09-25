Netflix's sneak peeks at Red Notice, Money Heist, Extraction 2, Super Crooks and more

Netflix is dropping first glimpses of trailers and clips from all its most exciting upcoming shows, and we've gathered them all right here.
That means new seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (a.k.a. Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as star-studded movies like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard, among dozens of others.
Stranger Things season 4
Bridgerton
Ozark
Sandman
Money Heist (La casa de papel)
Red Notice
Jeen-Yuhs (Kanye West documentary)
Super Crooks
Sex Education
Through My Window (A Traves De Mi Ventana)
Maldivas
Dark Desires (Oscuro Deseo)
De Volta Aos 15 (a.k.a Back To 15)
Extraction 2
The videos dropped Saturday during Netflix's Tudum, an hours-long online "fan event." Named after that instantly recognizable drumbeat that plays at the start of all its original shows, Tudum recruited the stars and creators of its many shows to hype the streaming service.
Netflix dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service with 209 million members. But even a company as dominant as Netflix faces intensifying competition from upstart streaming rivals like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others.