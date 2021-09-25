Netflix's Tudum Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Stranger Things season 4 teaser China: All cryptocurrency transactions illegal Elon Musk and Grimes 'semi-separated'

Netflix Tudum: See sneak peeks of Stranger Things 4, Bridgerton, Money Heist, more

Check out the trailers and video clips from Netflix's Tudum first-look event.

Red Notice leads Netflix's upcoming star-studded titles.

At its Tudum global online fan event Saturday, Netflix is dropping first glimpses of trailers and clips from all its most exciting upcoming movies and TV shows, and we've gathered them all right here.

That means new seasons of Stranger Things 4, Bridgerton, OzarkThe Witcher, La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as star-studded movies like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard, among dozens of others.

Stranger Things season 4

Bridgerton

Tiger King season 2

Ozark

Sandman

Cowboy Bebop

Money Heist (La casa de papel)

Red Notice

Jeen-Yuhs (Kanye West documentary)

Super Crooks

Army of Thieves

Sex Education season 4

Through My Window (A Traves De Mi Ventana)

Maldivas

Dark Desires (Oscuro Deseo)

De Volta Aos 15 (a.k.a Back To 15)

The Crown season 5

Extraction 2

Drifting Home

Don't Look Up clip

Vikings: Valhalla

Arcane

Emily in Paris season 2

Soy Georgina / I Am Georgina

The Umbrella Academy 

Enola Holmes 2 preview with Millie Bobby Brown

The Chestnut Man

Colin in Black & White 

Rebelde

Inside Job

The videos dropped Saturday during Netflix's Tudum, an hours-long online "fan event." Named after that instantly recognizable drumbeat that plays at the start of all its original shows, Tudum recruited the stars and creators of its many shows to hype the streaming service.

Netflix dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service with 209 million members. But even a company as dominant as Netflix faces intensifying competition from upstart streaming rivals like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others. 

