Netflix's Ozark shares blood-soaked first look at season 4

Netflix

Ozark's fourth and final season began production last November, but until now, we've gotten little word on what to expect when season 4 of the crime drama lands on Netflix. That changed Saturday during the streaming giant's three-hour online Tudum fan event, which gave us a quick first look at the fourth season of the show, as well as more info on shows including Stranger Things and Money Heist.

In the first-look clip from Ozark's fourth and final season, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are freshening up for a party -- which means washing off a lot of blood.

Ozark debuted on Netflix in 2017. Bateman plays Marty Byrde, who finds himself in the bad books of a drug kingpin and as a result has to move his family to the Ozarks and find a new market in which to shill the aggrieved bad guy's heroin.

Tudum's big-tent virtual event is the first of its kind by Netflix, which dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service, with 209 million members.

Season 1 and 2 were well received, but season 3 is considered the best of the series. It holds a 98% "fresh" ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, with noted film critic Richard Roeper saying, "There was a bit of a stumble in season 2, but with season 3, I'm pleased to report we're back in business." The 14-episode fourth season will be divided into two parts.

They're going to go out with a bang.



Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

The show has won many accolades, including an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series (Julia Garne, who plays Ruth). Just this February, it got a Screen Actor's Guild award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series (Bateman).

CNET's Joan E. Solsman contributed to this report.