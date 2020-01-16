Netflix's new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer is a thrilling mix of hell and high school

Netflix released a new trailer for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 on Thursday, showing Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) out to save Greendale, her family and her friends.

In between shots of Sabrina on the cheerleading team and surrounded by chanting demons, the trailer delivers a clear message "All Hail The Queen."

According to the show synopsis, even though Sabrina defeated her father Lucifer Morningstar/The Dark Lord (Luke Cook) last season, he remains trapped within the human body of her boyfriend, Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). Sabrina and her mortal friends Harvey (Ross Lynch), Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo (Lachlan Watson) are working together to help free Nick from eternal damnation.

Sabrina must also assume the title of queen to defend the underground realm against a new challenger, Prince of Hell Caliban. And all this is going down as a mysterious carnival rolls into Sabrina's hometown, Greendale, bringing with it a threat to her family and coven.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman and Tati Gabrielle as Prudence.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 debuts worldwide on Jan. 24 on Netflix.

CNET's Bonnie Burton contributed to this article.