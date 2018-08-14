Netflix's new animated movie is like Big Hero 6 mixed with The Iron Giant

Netflix

Next Gen releases worldwide on Netflix on Sept. 7. It looks pretty good, but damn does it wear its influences on its sleeves.

WALL-E, Big Hero 6, The Iron Giant. Those are just some of the movies that spring to mind when looking at the latest trailer, but regardless it's good to see Netflix supporting original -- clearly high production -- animation.

And, uh... it looks pretty cool.

Next Gen is about a robot taking on evil bots and a scheming mad man. Sounds like a regular day on Twitter to be honest.