Netflix's Murder Mystery isn't too bad

Scott Yamano

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Every now and then the stars align and the impossible becomes possible. Netflix's newest Adam Sandler movie is actually mildly funny. It's actually better than mildly funny. It's semifunny. The movie is far from amazing, but these days the bar is low. Anyway, Murder Mystery actually did quite well for Netflix as it was the service's biggest weekend film ever. I highly recommend running the video while you putter around the house cleaning.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE is holding its first ever Stomping Grounds event live on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. It will be available on the WWE Network. The card is full of rematches -- but a standout may be Samoa Joe taking on Ricochet.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

A boat, a high school and the burbs Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in June 2019

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)