Netflix's Mindhunter to return this August

For devotees of true-crime dramas, one Netflix "Summer Friday" this year will be unlike the rest. The thriller Mindhunter is scheduled to return to the streaming service Friday, Aug. 16, two years after the debut of season 1.

Executive Producer David Fincher revealed the info Friday during an interview for KCRW's "The Treatment" podcast. In the upcoming season, the FBI's behavior unit, featuring characters played by lead stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, will interrogate a serial killer about the Atlanta child murders of 1979-81.

The drama as a whole is based on Mark Olshaker and former Special Agent John Douglas' 1996 book, "Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit."

Fincher has a reputation for hit movies like The Social Network, for which he won best director at the 68th Golden Globe Awards. Mindhunter isn't his first drama with Netflix; he also directed episodes of the political drama House of Cards.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

