Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Attention Ye fans: Netflix has dropped a trailer for three-part documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, featuring unseen behind-the-scenes footage going back two decades.

"There's people who might be better programmers, better rappers," Ye says in the trailer, "but where I think I won is I had the heart."

Jeen-Yuhs is directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie & Chike), who began following young rapper Kanye West in 1998, during his early days as an up-and-coming producer. The film then tracks his explosive fame and even his unconventional shot at the US presidency.

Part 1 of Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy streams Feb. 16th. It's billed by Netflix as a "three week event", with the whole documentary split into three episodes and released each week. It'll also be in theaters next Thursday, Feb. 10.