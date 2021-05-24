Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event is coming next month

Netflix

Netflix is running its first-ever Geeked Week virtual event from June 7-11, it said Monday, to showcase its upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and superhero movies and shows. The poster for the free event suggested that we'll get details about The Witcher season 2's release date, The Umbrella Academy season 3 and its upcoming Resident Evil shows.

The streaming service suggested we can expect "exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars" and other convention-style elements.

Netflix

Also highlighted on the poster are DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth, the live-action Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Lucifer, and Kevin Smith's upcoming He-Man show Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

No mention of Stranger Things, but we're overdue a release date for season 4 and it feels like a show that'd fit well with this event.