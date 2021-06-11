Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event: How to watch Day 5's livestream

Netflix

Netflix is running its first-ever Geeked Week virtual event June 7-11, and the streaming service teased The Witcher, The Cuphead Show and other reveals for Friday's livestream.

Wednesday brought some casting news for Stranger Things season 4, but we still don't have a release date. On Thursday, we got to hear Star Wars star Mark Hamill as Skelator in a new trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a reboot of the He-Man animated series. Part one of the series comes to Netflix on July 23.

How to Watch

It'll be available to stream on Netflix's YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok channels. We've also embedded the YouTube video above for your convenience.

When do I tune in?

It runs 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT/2 a.m. AEST each day this week. There's also a daily replay at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET/11 a.m. AEST.