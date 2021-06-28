Netflix's first-ever WitcherCon to feature Henry Cavill, 'surprise reveals' about season 2

Netflix

Netflix is partnering with CD Projekt Red to host the first-ever WitcherCon on July 9. Netflix announced the digital event earlier this month, but a newly released schedule promises to treat fans to several interactive panels and a conversation with Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series.

WitcherCon will be based on the fantasy book series, Netflix series and video game franchise that has amassed a fervent fan base since the streaming service released the first season of The Witcher in December 2019. The event will stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Although Netflix's production of The Witcher's second season has reportedly been wrapped since April, an official release date has yet to be announced. Several panels and talks during WitcherCon promise to feature "surprise reveals" and "backstage insights" from the filming of season 2, according to the schedule.

During its first-ever Geeked Week earlier this month, Netflix shared a short teaser clip of season 2 that features the character Ciri, played by Freya Allan.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

During Geeked Week, Netflix also teased upcoming releases of several popular shows, including He-Man, which will feature Star Wars star Mark Hamill voicing legendary villain Skeletor, and the wildly popular Netflix original series, Stranger Things.

