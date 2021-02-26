Netflix's diversity on screen and behind camera is getting better -- but not for all

Netflix

Netflix has improved its diversity, both in the characters on its scripted shows and movies and in the people working behind the camera on those projects, but some groups remain underrepresented, according to an academic study released Friday.

Netflix, the world's biggest subscription streaming service of its kind with more than 200 million members, commissioned the report itself, which examined Netflix's original, English-language series and films that originated in the US over the two years from January 2018 to December 2019. As it released the study publicly, Netflix also said it would dedicate $100 million to a fund aimed at improving its hiring of talent from underrepresented groups.

The study found Netflix has made progress for women on screen and behind the scenes, for Black casts and creators, and for women of color in leading and main cast roles.

But other ethnic and racial groups haven't seen their inclusion improve nearly as much, such as the Hispanic/Latino, Middle Eastern/North African, American Indian/Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander communities. At least half of the films and series on Netflix measured by the study failed to feature a single character from these groups in 2018 or 2019.

And the study found that Netflix's representation of the LGBTQ community and people with disabilities still lags behind their levels in the US population.

The study, which was led by Stacy L. Smith as part of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, is available to read in full, and an executive summary breaks down some if its key findings.