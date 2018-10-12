Netflix's creepy Haunting of Hill House arrives

Steve Dietl/Netflix

If Haunting of Hill House is just a tenth as scary as its trailer, it's going to be thrilling. The 10-episode series modernizes Shirley Jackson's novel. October is such a great time for scary things, right?

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: The new Twilight Zone is coming in 2019 and it's got a host. Jordan Peele is stepping into Rod Serling's legendary shoes. The series will stream on CBS All Access next year. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

