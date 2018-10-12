Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
If Haunting of Hill House is just a tenth as scary as its trailer, it's going to be thrilling. The 10-episode series modernizes Shirley Jackson's novel. October is such a great time for scary things, right?
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: The new Twilight Zone is coming in 2019 and it's got a host. Jordan Peele is stepping into Rod Serling's legendary shoes. The series will stream on CBS All Access next year. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Get happy, you're getting scared
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Discuss: Netflix's creepy Haunting of Hill House arrives
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.