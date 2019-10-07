Netflix's Cowboy Bebop movie is now in production and Ein is perfect

Screenshot/CNET

OK three, two, one, let's jam: Netflix's adaptation of the Cowboy Bebop anime is officially in production. The streaming service posted a YouTube video on Monday of the series' first day on set. It also introduced the character Ein, the corgi, who will apparently be played by a real corgi.

The video, which Netflix describes as being shot in "corgi-vision," is filmed through the eyes of the dog as he trots through the studio. He makes his way into the reading room with the main cast. A water bowl is set in front of him that says "Ein." Like his anime counterpart, the pup Netflix has chosen for the live adaption is exceptionally cute.

Alongside the corgi, the series will include John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Alex Hassel as Vicious and Daniella Pineda as Fay Valentine. The 10-episode reboot was announced in the summer of 2017. Chris Yost, the co-writer of the Thor films and The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes will head up the show's screenplay.

The beloved original 1998 Japanese anime revolved around a crew of bounty hunters traveling through space in the year 2071 on a ship named the Bebop.