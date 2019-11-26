CNET también está disponible en español.

Netflix's Castlevania season 3 might not be coming out in December

When will we see the return of Trevor, Sypha and Alucard?

Is Castlevania season 3 coming just in time for the holidays?

Netflix Nordic sent a tweet Monday showing the upcoming shows for the streaming platform, and it may let slip when we'll get the next season of Castlevania. The tweet listed a release date of Dec. 1 for season 3 of the series, according to PC Gamer.  However, Netflix said Tuesday that it doesn't have a release date for season 3 and the tweet was a mistake. It has since been deleted. 

Castlevania is an animated series based on the video game franchise of the same name. Seasons 1 and 2 focused on Trevor Belmont, a monster hunter who's tasked to take on the forces of Dracula. He's joined by magic-user Sypha Belnades and Alucard, Dracula's son. All three characters made their debut in Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, released on the NES in 1990. 

A similar accidental tweet from another Netflix account happened in September with The Witcher. The Netflix Netherlands Twitter account tweeted the show would be released on Dec. 17, but he date was denied by the company. The Witcher release date was later revealed to be Dec. 20. 

Originally published Nov. 26, 11: 34 a.m. PT:
Updates, 11:58 a.m. PT: Adds more background info. And 1:58 p.m. PT: Adds Netflix comment. 