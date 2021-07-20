Netflix's Army of the Dead, Fatherhood are its big hits of the summer (according to Netflix)

Netflix

Netflix's Army of the Dead, a hybrid heist-zombie flick from director Zack Snyder, was sampled by a few million more people than the company had initially projected, reaching 75 million accounts in its first four weeks of release, the company said Tuesday. (Netflix originally had predicted 72 accounts would watch its first two minutes in May, a week after the movie premiered.)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines was also its most popular animated movie so far, Netflix said, with 53 million accounts checking it out.

Netflix released other stats for some of its most popular shows and movies during the last three months; all of these figures are for the titles' first four weeks of release, counting households that watched for at least two minutes. They included:

Netflix's popularity figures always need disclaimers.

To start, Netflix counts a show or movie as watched after two minutes. That's a much more generous standard than, for example, Nielsen uses to gauge the audience of shows on regular TV. Netflix has argued in the past that it needn't conform to legacy TV standards like Nielsen's, which were developed to measure the reach of advertising. Netflix, after all, has no ads. Still, the two-minute threshold means some titles count as being watched before the viewer even hits the main title sequence.

Netflix's stats also aren't independently verified, nor are they backed up by detailed data from the company, putting Netflix in the position to cherry-pick highlights without much transparency. Traditional media companies, by contrast, report their box office performance and it's independently monitored, and they're at the mercy of third parties like Nielsen as the barometer for TV shows.

And Netflix gets its projections wrong sometimes too. It initially underestimated how many accounts would watch Bridgerton, its soapy period-piece series. Roughly two weeks after the show came out, Netflix predicted 63 million accounts would watch Bridgerton in its first four weeks of release. But when the time actually elapsed, 82 million had.

For years, Netflix was notoriously tight-lipped about viewership. The creator of House of Cards, which put Netflix's original content efforts on the map, once said the company wouldn't even share viewership metrics with him. But within the last two years, Netflix has grown much chattier about the popularity of its shows and movies, to help recruit talent and stoke buzz. Netflix also added a top-trending ranking to its service, so people can see what the most popular titles streaming on Netflix in their country are on any given day.

But Netflix's audience stats have exasperated parts of the TV industry for being unverified, unsupported and disclosed without much accountability.

As Netflix grows bigger, so too do its shows and movies. Earlier Tuesday, Netflix reported it had 209 million global members, the biggest subscription streaming service of its kind in the world. By growing its total subscriber base globally, Netflix biggest titles each year tend to be bigger than the ones that came before.

Netflix's previous viewership disclosures for past titles are listed below. All the following figures are for the titles' first four weeks of release, using the two-minute metric, except for Netflix's projections where noted:

Prior to 2020, Netflix counted views differently. Netflix would count something as "watched" when you got through 70% of it, either of the first episode for a series or of a film's total runtime. Netflix says the new two-minute threshold is more fair to all titles, regardless of their length. But it also means the new stats have inflated viewership numbers by about one-third compared with the old ones.

These are previous viewership stats under the old rules. They're figures Netflix released (or projected, where noted) for the first four weeks of release.