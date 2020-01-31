Netflix's Adam Sandler movies are crazy popular so it's making four more

Netflix

Netflix subscribers have spent 2 billion hours -- that's 228,000 years -- watching the service's original Adam Sandler movies since the first one came out in 2015. So Netflix extended its deal with Sandler to make another four of them, the company said Friday. Here's to the next billion.

Netflix re-upped the deal with the actor and his Happy Madison Productions, following their previous deal for six movies. His films have proved to be some of the most popular titles on the service. Netflix said that under its new measurement standard, 83 million households streamed the last Sandler movie, Murder Mystery, in its first four weeks of release.

Sandler's six original Netflix movies are: The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, and Murder Mystery, as well as family film Hubie Halloween that'll be released later this year.

Sandler's latest theatrical release, Uncut Gems, started streaming Friday on Netflix everywhere in the world except the US. In the US, hot-streak distributor A24 has released the film in theaters. The movie will stream on Netflix for US subscribers in May. Sandler also released his first stand-up special in 22 years, 100% Fresh, on Netflix in 2018.