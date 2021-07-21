Netflix Witcher spinoff trailer reveals Nightmare of the Wolf's animated action

Netflix gave us a taste of animated spinoff The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on Wednesday, with a trailer giving us a look at protagonist Vesemir. The movie hits the streaming service on Aug. 23.

The movie acts as a prequel to the live-action series (which is getting a second season on Dec. 17) -- Vesemir was Geralt's mentor, and Nightmare of the Wolf sees him facing off against a nasty new monster.

It's not the only Witcher spinoff on the way -- Netflix has also green-lit a prequel called Blood Origin, set 1,200 years before Geralt's story.

The show is based on a series of Polish novels that kicked off in 1992. They've since been adapted into a beloved video game series, multiple comic books and one bad 2001 movie.