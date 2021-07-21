Blue Origin, Bezos space launch Netflix growth Tom Clancy's XDefiant Robinhood IPO Whipped lemonade Unemployment tax refunds

Netflix Witcher spinoff trailer reveals Nightmare of the Wolf's animated action

The movie comes out next month.

Netflix gave us a taste of animated spinoff The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on Wednesday, with a trailer giving us a look at protagonist Vesemir. The movie hits the streaming service on Aug. 23.

The movie acts as a prequel to the live-action series (which is getting a second season on Dec. 17) -- Vesemir was Geralt's mentor, and Nightmare of the Wolf sees him facing off against a nasty new monster.

It's not the only Witcher spinoff on the way -- Netflix has also green-lit a prequel called Blood Origin, set 1,200 years before Geralt's story. 

The show is based on a series of Polish novels that kicked off in 1992. They've since been adapted into a beloved video game series, multiple comic books and one bad 2001 movie.

