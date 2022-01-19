Netflix will roll out more than 25 Korean series this year

Netflix

Slowly but surely, Netflix has been broadening its reach in the international market and has found success with its Korean content. Riding the K-wave, the streamer on Tuesday revealed plans to drop more than two dozen new Korean shows in 2022.

After Squid Game, fans can look forward to more original Korean series that range from horror to sci-fi to ever-popular K-dramas. Though Netflix began churning out Korean shows in 2016, Squid Game became a breakout hit in the US and beyond, dominating screens with over 2 billion hours of viewing time. Along with Hellbound and The Silent Sea, it ranked as one of the top foreign-language series on the platform in 2021.

Netflix is launching its largest slate of Korean programming in 2022 with over 25 titles, according to its press release. January kicks off with zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead, and the year will bring love stories, supernatural thrillers, action series and the highly anticipated Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

Moving forward, Netflix has major plans to continue collaborating with Korean creators to bring more content to viewers. In the meantime, take a peek at what's to come.