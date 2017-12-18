Netflix wedding proposal goes easy on the cannibalism

Netflix is a sucker for a feel-good storyline. The streaming service helped a man named Conor propose to his longtime girlfriend Kamela by making her think she was watching a regular episode of "Santa Clarita Diet," a comedy with horror overtones involving cannibalism. That might not sound very romantic, but just go with it.

Netflix orchestrated the proposal under the cover of pretending to film a reality series. Kamela and Conor sat down on a couch and started what looked like a regular episode of "Santa Clarita Diet." The show's stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant appeared on the television talking about the secret to a good marriage. That's when Conor invaded the set on screen, setting the stage for a real-life proposal.

To make this even more adorable, the couple's first date revolved around watching Netflix. Conor was confident Kamela would say yes, since he'd already filmed a scene with Barrymore and Olyphant where they congratulate the newly engaged couple.

Netflix and Conor wisely chose to leave out the gorier elements of "Santa Clarita Diet" and instead focus on the loving couple at the center of the show's story.

Netflix, which is known for running a sometimes-snarky Twitter account, was pretty pleasant in responding to people who watched the proposal in a Twitter video posted Monday, telling them it was OK to cry:

"Santa Clarita Diet" premiered in early 2017 and Netflix renewed the show for a second season, which will air in 2018. At least Conor and Kamela won't have to face the same sort of flesh-eating problems the characters on the show do.