Netflix wakes up to a hacked Twitter account

"Hey, it's OurMine, Don't worry we are just testing your security, contact us to tell you more about that"

That message, along with an OurMine email address and logo, was tweeted out to the nearly 2.5 million Twitter followers of @netflix -- the Netflix US account -- on Wednesday morning. At least two more hacked tweets were sent. All of them have since been deleted, presumably by the Netflix social media team.

OurMine, a self-described white-hat security group claiming credit for the hack, told me that its members are "just trying to help the world security" and "trying to upgrade people security." White-hat hackers see themselves as good guys who point out security flaws without taking advantage of them.

OurMine added: "No one is safe from hackers."

When asked how they managed to take control of the Netflix account, OurMine said they exploited a specific Netflix staff member's account.

OurMine has a history of targeting high-profile tech targets. Past hacks include the Pinterest account of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as the Quora account of Google CEO Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

"The compromise was limited to a US Twitter account and has been resolved," Netflix tells CNET. No word on whether or not the company ever got in touch with OurMine.

Update: OurMine has hacked Marvel and the NFL Network's Twitter accounts as well.