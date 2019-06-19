Netflix updates its 'recommended' TV list for 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET

Big Netflix watcher and thinking of a new TV? Netflix has some new recommendations for you.

After blessing some Sony and LG TVs last year, the streaming media giant has once again selected certain televisions as being "Netflix recommended" sets. These TVs, the company says, check five of Netflix's seven boxes for being a great Netflix TV. They can wake up instantly, are fast, offer a button on the remote or tile on the home screen to quickly get to Netflix, update Netflix content in the background, have a high-res interface and use the latest version of the Netflix app.

It should be noted that these TVs, which are on the higher-end scale of new televisions, weren't tested by Netflix for picture quality or measured on price and value. They are just being praised for how well they handle Netflix.

The 2019 picks are from a small list of Samsung, Sony and Panasonic displays. The company's website states that "additional models and brands will be added as they become available and are designated."

Samsung : Q60R/Q70R/Q80R/Q90R/Q900R series, RU8000, The Serif and The Frame devices

: Q60R/Q70R/Q80R/Q90R/Q900R series, RU8000, The Serif and The Frame devices Sony : Bravia A9G/AG9, X95G/XG95, X85G/XG85

: Bravia A9G/AG9, X95G/XG95, X85G/XG85 Panasonic: Viera GX700/GX800/GX900 series

The three brands are a step up from 2018's more limited group that largely consisted of LG OLED and 4K UHD webOS sets and Sony's Android TVs.