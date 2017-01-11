Up Next Samsung VR puts you in the middle of a '24' firefight

With binge-watching TV shows on Netflix now a favorite way to pass the time, everyone seems to have an opinion on whether they'd rather spend the weekend watching "Stranger Things" or "House of Cards." High Speed Internet, a site that helps consumers compare internet service providers, took it a step further and researched which US states were watching various TV series most.

"We wondered if the data on streaming content by state in 2016 might tell a compelling story about how Netflix favorites reflect regional differences," High Speed Internet posted on its blog along with a handy infographic.

Online streaming continues to grow in popularity and influence, with Netflix leading the way. On Sunday, "The Crown," a Netflix original show, won the Golden Globe for outstanding television drama, further proving online shows have truly arrived.

High Speed Internet took the top 75 TV shows on Netflix, cross-referenced the shows with Google Trends data and decided which series were most likely to be streamed on devices in each state across the country.

Apparently, the South and Midwest favor ABC political thriller "Scandal," while the Pacific Coast seems to enjoy quirky comedies like "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Portlandia." West Virginia and Wyoming both love bloody tales "American Horror Story" and "iZombie."

Netflix original series "Stranger Things" seem to have Eggo waffle lovers in Idaho, while "Orange is the New Black" was the most-viewed show in Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Of all the TV shows listed, "Scandal" remained the most popular, listed as a top choice in 10 states. Surprisingly, none of the Marvel series on Netflix -- "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil" or "Luke Cage" -- ended up on the list.