Netflix Tudum event: What is it and how to watch peeks of Stranger Things, Cowboy Bebop, Sandman and more

Netflix's Tudum is a three-hour online "fan event" Saturday on its YouTube channels and other social accounts. Named after the distinctive drumbeat at the start of Netflix's audio-logo, Tudum is set to hype more than 100 Netflix titles with first-look clips, new trailers and conversations with stars and creators.
Sections below have full details on what's out and what's still expected, but highlights include a new clip from Stranger Things (which still doesn't have a fourth season release date yet); a look at the reimagined opening theme to the live-action reboot of Cowboy Bebop; and new clips or trailers from big titles, including Cobra Kai's fourth season, Bridgerton's second season, Ozark's final season, Emily in Paris' second season, Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Sandman and the growing franchise based on The Witcher.
Other titles that'll get time in the spotlight include series like La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist), The Crown and Arcane, as well as films like The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard. And Elliot Page was among the stars repping Umbrella Academy, his first major on-screen role shot after he publicly announced being trans.
Here's everything to know, including the full schedule with links to anything you missed so far.
What is Tudum?
Tudum is a three-hour online video showcase of some of Netflix's big original titles. The company has recruited dozens of its stars to show up; theyre discussing their shows and helping release new details, clips, teasers and trailers.
Beyond the info included in the event's trailers and an hour-by-hour rundown released Thursday, there isn't much precedent for what to expect. But Netflix has experimented with other online fan events during the pandemic, including its own Geeked Week riff on a virtual Comic Con-style event over the course of five days in June. But this is the first big-ten virtual event of its kind of Netflix.
When is Neftix's Tudum fan event?
Tudum is a three-hour online stream Saturday starting at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET.
Earlier that day, Netflix had a separate online fan event, which it called a preshow, focused on Korean, Indian and anime titles, starting at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.
How do I watch?
Netflix is streaming Tudum free simultaneously across most of its major social-media channels and accounts, including its main YouTube channel, as well as its Twitter, Twitch and Facebook pages. (Ironically, though, you can't watch the event on Netflix itself.)
Tudum is also streaming on many of Netflix's localized YouTube channels, in a number of different languages (all listed and linked to near the bottom of the event's tudum.com website). The preshow focused on Korean, Indian and anime will be on the relevant localized YouTube channels.
What's the schedule?
Thursday, Netflix provided an hour-by-hour rundown of what to expect during Tudum. That full hour-by-hour rundown is embedded at the bottom of this section.
Some of the highlights include:
Tudum hour one
- Red Notice -- Dwayne Johnson premiered an exclusive clip of the action comedy also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.
- Stranger Things season four -- Netflix unveiled a new Stranger Things season four clip, the next installment of the hit show that still doesn't have a release date. The clip shows off a new location for the fourth season, a spooky home called the Creel House.
- La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist -- Star Álvaro Morte was be on hand to show off a new scene from the upcoming final episodes of the series.
- Ozark -- Jason Bateman premieres a first-look video at the final season.
- Jeen-yuhs -- Netflix dropped a first look at some of the never-before-seen footage from its Kanye West documentary which has followed West, with his permission, for 20 years.
- Bridgerton -- Cast from the first two seasons discuss the series and debut a first look at season two.
Tudum hour two
- The Sandman -- The fantasy series, based on the Neil Gaiman DC comic, released a first-look video from the show as well as character posters.
- An "anime spotlight" discussed Super Crooks, Ultraman, A Whisker Away, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, Aggretsuko and Bright: Samurai Soul
- Cobra Kai season four -- The martial-arts series released a sneak peek and announced its fourth season will premiere Dec. 31.
- Extraction -- Star Chris Hemsworth offered an announcement teaser for the upcoming sequel of the action movie, which was the most-watched title on Netflix ever (according to the company's own controversial metrics).
- Arcane -- A new trailer gave a long look at the League of Legends animated series, which was announced to be premiering on Nov. 6.
- Tiger King -- A new teaser revealed the release date of the second season, Nov. 17.
- Cowboy Bebop -- The live-action reboot of the cult favorite anime show debuted its reimagined opening title sequence.
Tudum hour three
- Emily in Paris season two -- The cast premieres the first teaser of their second season and announce it will be released Dec. 22.
- The Crown season five -- Imelda Staunton, who joined the show's cast to portray Queen Elizabeth in the award-winning series about the British monarchy, announced that the fifth season will be released in November 2022.
- The Umbrella Academy season three -- The cast of the superhero series answered fan questions while behind-the-scenes of filming, which wrapped earlier this year.
- Army of Thieves -- Filmmaker Zack Snyder will help introduce the new trailer to this prequel to his The Army of the Dead zombie heist movie, which was one of Netflix's most-watched titles over the summer.
- Don't Look Up -- The star-packed comedy will release a new clip from the film, introduced by star Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director Adam McKay.
- Enola Holmes -- Star Millie Bobby Brown will be on hand to discuss something related to the upcoming sequel to the popular Sherlock Holmes-related comedy-caper film.
- The Witcher -- Netflix promises "lots of news" including first looks related to this fantasy franchise, which is set to release the second season of its original show in December followed by a prequel miniseries.
The full agenda that Netflix released has additional titles slated for time in the spotlight.
Tudum agenda by jonathan_skillings
Why is Netflix holding this Tudum event?
This sort of big-tent virtual event is the first of its kind by Netflix, which dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service, with 209 million subscribers. But as dominant as it is, Netflix still faces intensifying competition from upstart streaming rivals like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others. Tudum underscores a new marketing experiment stepping up Netflix's outreach to its various fandoms.
Tudum brings to mind events like ComicCon, Disney's D23 or DC FanDome, which aim to tap into fervor of well-established fanbases. Tudum appears to be Netflix trying to sculpt its own version.
But Netflix has yet to cultivate the kind of global, passionate fandoms that rival the likes of Disney's Marvel and Star Wars, WarnerMedia's DC or ViacomCBS' Star Trek. Stranger Things, and more recently The Witcher, have come closest. But other attempts have sputtered, like Jupiter's Legacy -- a superhero drama series that reportedly went spectacularly over budget only for Netflix to scrap plans for future seasons just a month after it premiered. (Netflix isn't giving up, though: Other projects in the so-called Millarworld of comic-book writer Mark Millar are still going forward, like anime and live-action interpretations of villian-focused Super Crooks.)
For one, Netflix doesn't have the same multi-faceted business model of a Disney, which can pump its fandoms with theatrical movies, spin-off shows, amusement park and cruise experiences and mountains of merchandise. Netflix has been flirting with selling merchandise in its own store recently, but the effort is still in its infancy.
What shows and movies will be 'on stage' during Tudum?
Earlier in September, Netflix provided the following lineup of titles expected to participate in Tudum, in alphabetical order. Additional titles are expected show up during Tudum, but the previous list included:
- Aggretsuko
- A Whisker Away
- A Través de mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- Dark Desire
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don't Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor Is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa de Papel
- The Old Guard
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name
- New World
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks
- Ultraman
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
What stars are showing up for Tudum?
Also earlier in September, Netflix shared a list of celebrities and creators set to participate in Tudum. It includes (but isn't limited to):
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jonathan Bailey
- Jason Bateman
- Zazie Beetz
- Halle Berry
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Manolo Cardona
- Henry Cavill
- John Cho
- Lily Collins
- Nicola Coughlan
- Madhuri Dixit
- Idris Elba
- Nathalie Emmanuel
- Kevin Hart
- Chris Hemsworth
- Dwayne Johnson
- Jung Hae-in
- Kai
- Kim Hee-chul
- Joe Keery
- Regina King
- Nick Kroll
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Ralph Macchio
- Jonathan Majors
- Gaten Matarazzo
- Adam McKay
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Álvaro Morte
- Elliot Page
- Elsa Pataky
- Maite Perroni
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Noomi Rapace
- Adam Sandler
- Matthias Schweighöfer
- Maisa Silva
- Lilly Singh
- Zack Snyder
- Song Kang
- Alejandro Speitzer
- Omar Sy
- Charlize Theron
- Kenjiro Tsuda
- Finn Wolfhard
- William Zabka