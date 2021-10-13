Netflix trans-worker group plans walkout Oct. 20 over Chappelle special, report says

Netflix

A Netflix group for trans workers is coordinating a company-wide walkout protesting the company's latest comedy special from Dave Chappelle and Netflix's responses to criticism that it includes transphobic jokes, according to a report.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Our leadership has shown us they do not uphold the values to which we are held," an internal organizing message for the group said, as reported by The Verge. "Between the numerous emails and non-answers that have been given, we have been told explicitly that we somehow cannot understand the nuance of certain content."

Netflix released its latest stand-up special by Chappelle, The Closer, last week. Often a lightning-rod comedian, Chappelle touches on past criticism from the LGBTQ community in the show and delivers some new jokes ridiculing trans people -- the kind of comedy that advocacy groups like GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition say will incite hate and violence.

With advocates and trans employees calling on Netflix to take the special down, co-CEO Ted Sarandos has committed to keeping the show up, and some workers who protested the response at a meeting were suspended (and subsequently reinstated).

Correction, 3:21 p.m. PT: An earlier version of this story misspelled Dave Chappelle's name.