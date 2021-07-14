LG's rollable OLED TV is $100K Zelda: Skyward Sword WandaVision director to helm Star Trek Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Apple MagSafe battery pack Child tax credit payment

Netflix to expand into video games in earnest in the next year, report says

Netflix has flirted with video games and interactivity before, but now it sees Fortnite and other gaming obsessions as one of its biggest competitors for your finite attention.

netflix-logo-phone-6470
Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix will expand into video games in the next year, widening from its bedrock business of TV and movies as the world's biggest subscription video service, according to a report by Bloomberg. It would movie Netflix into a major entertainment segment -- gaming -- that it sees as some of its stiffest competition for your attention. 

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. 

Netflix hinted recently that it would be interested in stepping up its pursuit of gaming. The company has flirted with games before through its interactive, choose-your-own-adventure-style programming like Bandersnatch and through some licensing and merchandising partnerships. But in April, Netflix's chief operating and product officer signaled that Netflix's interest in gaming may be advancing. 

"We're trying to figure out what are all these different ways ... we can deepen that fandom, and certainly games are a really interesting component of that," Greg Peters said. "There's no doubt that games are going to be an important form of entertainment and an important modality to deepen that fan experience."

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

