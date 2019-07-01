Netflix to end Lucifer after season 5 and a fan crusade won't save it

Fox

Lucifer, the devilish TV series that was pulled back from the brink of death by Netflix last June, will end after its fifth season. Ildy Modrovich, the show's executive producer, confirmed the news on Twitter and urged fans to accept it.

"We spoke to our partners at Netflix and Warner Bros. and you should know that tremendous care and consideration was put into making this decision," Modrovich said in the post.

Modrovich asked fans not to campaign for the show's rescue, as they did last year after it was dropped by Fox.

The show followed Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis), who deserted hell for Earth and opened a swanky nightclub called Lux in Los Angeles. Lucifer eventually starts solving crimes with LAPD homicide detective Chloe Dancer (played by Lauren German), who he also harbors complicated feelings for. The show is loosely based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for the popular "Lucifer" comic series from Vertigo (an imprint of DC Comics).

