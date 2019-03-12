Netflix to double down on Bandersnatch-like films, says report

Netflix

You can expect a lot more interactive videos from Netflix.

The on-demand entertainment service will double down on producing more interactive movies like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, according to a Tuesday report from Variety.

"It's a huge hit here in India. It's a huge hit around the world. And we realized, 'Wow, interactive storytelling is something we want to bet more on,'" Todd Yellin, vice president of product at Netflix, reportedly said at the FICCI-Frames conference in Mumbai, India. "We're doubling down on that ... It won't necessarily be science fiction, or it won't necessarily be dark."

Bandersnatch became a big hit because of its choose-your-own-adventure storytelling style, which lets audience members pick their own storyline. Set in 1984, the movie follows a video game programmer named Stefan who tries to create a text-based computer game inspired by a novel given to him when he was a child. The author of the novel went insane and decapitated his wife, which foreshadows the dark nature of Bandersnatch.

Though Bandersnatch is a dark thriller, Yellin reportedly said that comedy and romance stories may also be made into interactive films.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.