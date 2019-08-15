CNET también está disponible en español.

Netflix to debut Dave Chappelle's next comedy special this month

Sticks and Stones will be the comedian's fifth stand-up special on the streaming service.

Comedian Dave Chappelle's fifth comedy special is coming to Netflix later this month.

Dave Chappelle's next Netflix comedy special, Sticks and Stones, is slated for an Aug. 26 release, the streaming service said in a tweet Thursday. Netflix shared a Morgan Freeman-narrated teaser promoting the special.

"Dave Chappelle. August 26th. We'll let Morgan Freeman tell you the rest," the tweet reads.

"If you say anything, you risk everything," Freeman says in the clip. "But if that's the way it's gotta be, OK, fine. Fuck it. He's back, folks."

Sticks and Stones is Chappelle's fifth Netflix comedy special. In 2016, the comedian signed a deal with the streaming service to release three stand-up specials, but he put out four. 

