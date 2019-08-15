Netflix to debut Dave Chappelle's next comedy special this month

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dave Chappelle's next Netflix comedy special, Sticks and Stones, is slated for an Aug. 26 release, the streaming service said in a tweet Thursday. Netflix shared a Morgan Freeman-narrated teaser promoting the special.

"Dave Chappelle. August 26th. We'll let Morgan Freeman tell you the rest," the tweet reads.

Dave Chappelle. August 26th. We'll let Morgan Freeman tell you the rest. pic.twitter.com/PDyh7YBHhT — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) August 15, 2019

"If you say anything, you risk everything," Freeman says in the clip. "But if that's the way it's gotta be, OK, fine. Fuck it. He's back, folks."

Sticks and Stones is Chappelle's fifth Netflix comedy special. In 2016, the comedian signed a deal with the streaming service to release three stand-up specials, but he put out four.