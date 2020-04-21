Netflix: Tiger King was big but Spenser Confidential was bigger

Netflix

Netflix's viral docuseries Tiger King may have taken over Twitter and our collective binge-watching just as the coronavirus pandemic truly locked down the world, but another Netflix release earlier this year outstripped even Tiger King's popularity.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped another cache of popularity figures for its originals, as it also reported insane subscriber growth for the beginning of the year. Spenser Confidential, an action-comedy movie starring Mark Wahlberg, was watched by 85 million households in its first month of release, compared with the (still crazy) 64 million households that watched Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness in its first month. Other popularity rankings are included below.

For years, Netflix was notoriously tight-lipped about viewership. The creator of House of Cards, which put Netflix's original content efforts on the map, once said the company wouldn't even share viewership metrics with him. But lately Netflix has loosened up to help recruit talent and stoke up buzz.

Netflix's stats need big disclaimers. For one, they aren't independently verified, nor are they backed up by detailed data from the company. Netflix is in the unique position that it can cherry-pick highlights, and we don't have much independent data to verify it. Traditional media companies, on the other hand, have their box office performance independently monitored, and they're at the mercy of Nielsen ratings as the barometer for TV shows.

Also, don't compare Netflix's numbers to metrics like Nielsen ratings or box office figures. It's tempting to compare how many people watched a Netflix show versus one on regular TV, or to estimate how much money a big movie on Netflix would have made at the box office. But these metrics aren't even close to comparable because the methods behind them differ wildly.

And at the beginning of this year, Netflix switched to a new viewership metric. Netflix now counts a title as "watched" if you choose to watch it and let it play for two minutes. With some shows or movies, you can turn them off before you even hit the main title sequence and it still counts as view. In the past, Netflix wouldn't start counting something as "watched" until you got through 70% of the first episode of a series or of a film's total runtime.

Netflix advocates for the new standard by saying the new two-minute threshold is more fair to all titles, regardless of their length. But it also inflates the viewership number by about one-third.

On Tuesday, Netflix released viewership stats for the following titles that hit in the first quarter of the year. All the following figures are for the titles' first four weeks of release using the two-minute metric, except for Netflix's projections where noted:

Spenser Confidential was watched by 85 million households

Season four of Spanish language thriller series La Casa de Papel, or Money Heist, is projected to hit 65 million



Tiger King



Cringe-inducing dating competition Love Is Blind was watched by 30 million

Ozark's season three is projected to be watched by 29 million

Here are Netflix's previous viewership stat for past titles. Again, all the following figures are for the titles' first four weeks of release using the two-minute metric, except for Netflix's projections where noted:

6 Underground, a Michael Bay explosion-fest movie starring Ryan Reynolds -- 83 million accounts

The Witcher video games -- 76 million accounts

video games -- 76 million accounts You, the second season of the psychological thriller series -- projection for 54 million accounts, based on first weeks' viewing since its Dec. 26 release

The Crown, the third season of the historical drama series -- 21 million accounts (and Netflix said 73 million accounts have watched The Crown since the series launched)

Klaus, an animated holiday film nominated for an Oscar -- 40 million accounts

And these are previous viewerships stats Netflix has released (or projected) for the first four weeks of release for other titles, in order of most watched to least. But these are based on its old measurement scheme, which counts fewer viewers.