Netflix is tossing a coin to the Witcher to pay for a new series -- a prequel called Blood Origin, set a thousand years before Henry Cavill's sword-swinging fantasy adventure.

Cavill plays magical mutant monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's popular Witcher books and game series. Season 1 dropped in December, and will be followed by season 2 just as soon as production resumes in August with measures to tackle coronavirus.

The release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin is yet to be confirmed. We do know it's a six-part live action series set 1,200 years earlier before the existing series, telling the story of the very first Witcher.

Netflix has already described The Witcher as a potential "massive new franchise", so fans can expect plenty more monster-mashing antics from Cavill and co.