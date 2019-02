Netflix

When we first meet the wounded heroine Prairie (Brit Marling) in season one of Netflix's sci-fi series The OA, we see what happens when a mad scientist named Hap (Jason Isaacs) kidnaps people and use them for dangerous experiments to test the boundaries of life and death.

By the end of the first season, we're left wondering if Prairie (who renames herself OA -- which stands for Original Angel) and her fellow captors ever really figured out how to transport themselves to other dimensions.

Or if it was all a fictional adventure she made up to cope with being tortured for seven years.

Now with The OA Part II, we see Prairie/OA again but as an alternate-universe version of herself as a wealthy Russian heiress who lives in San Francisco. This version of her was never kidnapped or experimented on.

In the new trailer for The OA Part II posted on Wednesday, we see OA team up with PI Karim Washington (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who is looking for a missing teen named Michelle Vu.

OA and Washington find themselves drawn to a house in San Francisco's wealthy Nob Hill neighborhood that's connected to the disappearance of several other teenagers.

"We think of Part II as very much a noir," The OA co-creator Zal Batmanglij told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday. "We wanted to come in through the character of a cynical detective. That's why we thought, 'What better place than San Francisco and the tech world to set a noir today?'"

The returning cast includes Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen and the late actor Scott Wilson (The Walking Dead), who played Prairie's adoptive father in season 1.

Wilson filmed his role for The OA Part II before dying from leukemia last October.

The OA Part II premieres on Netflix on March 22.