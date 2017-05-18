Netflix teases 'Dark Crystal' prequel series with Skeksis

"The Dark Crystal" still sears through the imaginations of the '80s kids who grew up fascinated with its mix of whimsical puppet characters, terrifying Skeksis and elf-like Gelfing on a quest to heal the magical world. The big-screen collaboration between Jim Henson and Frank Oz of "The Muppet Show" will soon receive a prequel series from Netflix, which teased the production in a short video Thursday.

Netflix invites us to "rediscover the age of wonder" in "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance." The teaser features a voiceover from an interview with Henson where he talks about the original movie: "It was the most work. It was the most difficult, but it was the most fun and it was the most rewarding. And of all projects, it's the one I'm most proud of." Henson died in 1990.

Netflix is collaborating with the Jim Henson Company for the new series. The teaser reveals few details, but it does show a workshop where muppets are being built for the show. Fans will recognize the Skeksis and Podlings.

Here's Netflix's quick plot synopsis: "When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world."

The 10-episode series will start filming this fall. Netflix notes the story "takes place many years before the events of the film."

Special effects have come a long way since "The Dark Crystal" first hit theaters.

"As I envision 'Age of Resistance,'" director Louis Leterrier says, "I am most excited about joining today's film techniques with the practical visual effects that are such an integral part of 'The Dark Crystal' - the artistry, the craftsmanship, the performances, and of course the puppets!"

