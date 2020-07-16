Netflix names Ted Sarandos as Reed Hastings' co-CEO in surprise move

Netflix

Netflix announced a surprise change to its top leadership Thursday, naming a new co-CEO in Ted Sarandos, the company's top content officer who helmed Netflix's programming as the company grw into an online TV behemoth. He will serve as co-CEO alongside Reed Hastings, the company's longtime CEO and cofounder.

"Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal -- that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix," Hastings said in a letter to shareholders.

The news came as Netflix reported another period of unexpectedly strong growth. It added 10.09 million subscribers in the last quarter, after starting the year with record-high new members. Netflix, the world's dominant streaming-video subscription service, said subscribers climbed to 192.95 million between April and June, according to its Thursday report for second-quarter results. That beats of Netflix's April guidance to add 7.5 million new members, and analysts on average expected about 8.1 million member additions, according to Thomson Reuters.

Once a video-store manager in Arizona, Sarandos joined Netflix in 2000 when the company was going aggressively battling Blockbuster with its DVID-by-mail business, years before it streamed its first video. But as Netflix transitioned to licensing shows and movies to stream online, and especially as it ventured into its own original programming, Sarandos emerged as the leader of a new global powerhouse in programming.

Sarandos will continue to be Netflix's chief content officer. In addition, Greg Peters has been appointed chief operating officer in addition to his role as Netflix's product chief. "We want Greg to help us stay aligned and effective as we grow so quickly around the world," Hastings said.

The news comes as Netflix is on a tear. The company added more new subscribers in the first three months of the year than it ever had before, record growth that was taken as a bellwether for the popularity of streaming video during the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, has devasted swaths of the entertainment industry: Movie theaters are shuttered; big-budget films are being pushed back to next year; nobody knows when sports, concerts and theater can resume en masse; and new film and TV productions are on hold for the foreseeable future.

Since then, new programming on regular TV dwindled as networks run out of fresh material they'd already shot before productions shut down. But Netflix, with its eye-popping slate of original content they make way in advance (a perk of its release-all-episodes at once model), is ideally positioned to keep serving up new programming as people are stuck at home desperate for entertainment.

But even among its competitors, Netflix appeared as one of the best-positioned media company for this extraordinary time. The company has said it is confident its gigantic production pipeline would keep new shows and movies flowing onto the service into 2021, even as rivals' original programming is hobbled by global shutdowns.

The news also comes in the midst of the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month window when media and tech giants are rolling out new services. One day earlier, Peacock launched from Comcast's NBCUniversal. But chief among the new competitors has been Disney Plus, which rolled out Nov. 12 and has quickly ramped up to more than 50 million subscribers.

