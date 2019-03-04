Netflix subtweets Steven Spielberg in feud over future Oscars

Getty Images

Netflix threw shade at Steven Spielberg on Twitter after the legendary director indicated he'd throw his weight behind making Oscars harder to reach for Netflix films like Roma.

"We love cinema," Netflix said in a tweet late Sunday before listing "some things we also love" about films you can stream. It listed accessibility of streamed films for people who can't afford theaters or don't live in an area with a lot of them, and it noted that worldwide streaming gives everyone the chance to watch a movie as soon as its available and provides filmmakers with more ways to share their projects.

"These things" -- theatrical release and streaming -- "are not mutually exclusive," Netflix said.

We love cinema. Here are some things we also love:



-Access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

-Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

-Giving filmmakers more ways to share art



These things are not mutually exclusive. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 4, 2019

Amblin Entertainment, Spielberg's production company, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Netflix had its best year ever at the Oscars last month, taking home four statues total for Roma and a documentary short. But Spielberg has been part of the camp objecting to Netflix's eligibility for Oscars. Spielberg, as well as many theater chains, think Netflix-distributed films should count as "made-for-TV movies" that should be contending for Emmy awards, not Oscars.

Spielberg has said he'll take up the issue at a meeting of Academy leaders next month. Spielberg is a high-level member of the Oscar-voting Academy, serving as a "governor" of the branch that represents film directors.

Critics of Netflix's eligibility for awards say the company only puts movies into cinemas as "token" screenings purely to qualify for awards like the Oscars. Others have complained about Netflix's deep-pocketed campaigns to promote its movies to Academy voters -- its promotional blitz for Roma may have been the most expensive ever -- and grumble that Netflix refuses to conform to other traditional practices, like releasing box office results.

But others defend Netflix for how its model gives more reach to stories with diverse voices. Director Ava DuVernay, whose documentaries 13th and When They See Us are distributed by Netflix, tweeted that Netflix streaming means projects by or featuring black people and their stories are released far and wide.

Dear @TheAcademy, This is a Board of Governors meeting. And regular branch members can’t be there. But I hope if this is true, that you’ll have filmmakers in the room or read statements from directors like me who feel differently. Thanks, Ava DuVernay. https://t.co/DFBLVWhiJj — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2019