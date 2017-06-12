Netflix subscribers are punch drunk for Adam Sandler movies

Tony Rivetti Jr., SMPSP/ Netflix

Adam Sandler. It's a name that makes some people cringe and others spurt quotes from movies he's in.

Love him or hate him, a new stat shows that Adam Sandler movies are popular. Netflix Content Chief Ted Sarandos said that Netflix subscribers have streamed over 500 million hours of Adam Sandler movies. The Exstreamist did the maths (Netflix has 100 million subscribers, seven Sandler titles, the average length of each is one hour and 45 minutes, coming to a total of 344 million streams of Sandler movies), finding the average Netflix subscriber stream 3.44 Sandler movies.

Some of those movies include "Anger Mangement", "Big Daddy" and "The Waterboy." Upon its release, "The Ridiculous 6," Sandler's first Netflix original, was "the most watched movie in the history of Netflix," according to the streamer's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos.

Netflix recently made a footprint at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival -- with an Adam Sandler movie. "The Meyerowitz Stories" stars Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller as brothers. It did not win any awards.