Enlarge Image Hasbro

Netflix's next season of "Stranger Things" will show us what happens to Will now that he's no longer trapped in the Upside Down. But for those of us who can't wait until Oct. 27 to binge-watch season 2, Hasbro has a few fun options to relive your favorite moments from the series.

Three new "Stranger Things" games have just been released that should liven up any family or friends game night.

First up is "Stranger Things" Monopoly. Will Byers has gone missing and players must choose either an '80s-inspired token or one "ripped from the Upside Down" to use while trying to find him.

Buy, sell and trade locations as well as vehicles from the show as you search the town of Hawkins, Indiana for Will. Replacing Community Chest and Chance cards are Walkie-Talkie and Blinking Lights cards. Instead of houses and hotels, there's forts and hideouts.

"Stranger Things" Monopoly includes a game board, eight tokens, 28 Title Deed cards, 16 Walkie-Talkie cards, 16 Blinking Lights cards, 32 forts, 12 hideouts, two dice, money pack and the game guide.

Next there's a "Stranger Things" Ouija board. No, really. Will's mom Joyce strung up Christmas lights under the letters of the alphabet she painted on the wall so she could communicate with him while he was lost in the Upside Down.

Enlarge Image Hasbro

This "Stranger Things" Ouija board features the alphabet spelled out with Christmas lights just like in the TV show, but sadly this board does not light up. Summon the courage to ask the Ouija board questions about what happened in the Upside Down, as well as anything else you'd like to know, and let the planchette guide you to spell out the answers.

Of course, if you're the superstitious type, you might want to skip playing with the Ouija board and go for the next game -- the "Stranger Things" Eggo card game.

This Eggo waffle card game lets you play as Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, Hopper or Barb. This Uno-like game asks that players draw four cards with a variety of suspenseful results.

Enlarge Image Hasbro

The cards can either send a player's character to the Upside Down, make an opponent draw two cards, reverse the order of play, summon the Demogorgon or cause a rift that sends everyone who was Right Side Up to the Upside Down and vice versa.

To win the game and escape the Upside Down, get rid of all your Eggo cards before the Demogorgon attacks. The card game includes 106 Eggo waffle-shaped game cards and seven character cards.

Both "Stranger Things" Monopoly and Ouija board games are out now, but "Stranger Things" Eggo Card Game won't be released until later this fall.

"Stranger Things" returns to Netflix with season 2 on Oct. 27.

Now Playing: Watch this: 'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer has something sinister...

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.