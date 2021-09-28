Netflix spills its top-10 shows and movies by hours watched for the first time

Netflix

Netflix released top-10 rankings Monday for its most popular original shows and movies by the number of hours that people watched them in total during the first month of their release, the first time it has disclosed that kind of data for its programming. (And in about two weeks, Netflix's breakout hit Squid Game, a Korean dystopian horror series, may be topping the ranks of top TV once it hits its own one month mark.)

For the last couple of years, Netflix has been more aggressive in publicizing its most popular titles, but typically its viewership stats were based on the number of accounts that viewed at least two minutes of a program -- a metric sometimes criticized for not really showing how many people watched a title, just how many sampled it. The hours-watched metric also demonstrates the strength of some shows that were released before Netflix began to be consistently vocal about viewership stats, or those that were released so long ago that Netflix simply had millions fewer accounts out there to sample them than newer shows enjoy,

Stranger Things' third season, for example, is Netflix's fifth most popular show by number of accounts sampling it. But by hours watched, the third season of Stranger Things moves up to Netflix's No. 3 most popular original series -- and its second season, which came out when Netflix had 100 million fewer subscribers than it has now, is its No. 8 top show by hours watched.

Retro sci-fi series Stranger Things is one of just three shows that show up in the hours-watched top-10 list twice. Money Heist, a Spanish-language series also known as La Casa de Papel, and 13 Reasons Why, a teen series that's been criticized for its depiction of suicide, also reappear on the list of shows by most hours watched. Their reoccurrence in the rankings reflects how hours watched, as a metric, can be a better gauge of the enduring appeal of particular titles.

But the hours-watched metric also has some drawbacks: For example, it favors movies and TV seasons that simply have longer runtimes. Three-and-a-half-hour long The Irishman suddenly appears up high in Netflix's film top-10 list by hours watched, even though it falls far short of a top-10 ranking if you count how many accounts sampled it.

For years, Netflix was notoriously tight-lipped about viewership. The creator of House of Cards, which put Netflix's original content efforts on the map, once said the company wouldn't even share viewership metrics with him. But within the last two years, Netflix has grown much chattier about the popularity of its shows and movies, to help recruit talent and stoke buzz. It also added a top-trending ranking to its service, so people can see what the most popular titles streaming on Netflix in their country are on any given day.

But Netflix's audience stats have exasperated parts of the TV industry for being unverified, unsupported and disclosed without much accountability.

"We're trying to be more transparent with the market, with the talent, with everybody," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Monday at the Code conference in Los Angeles, where Netflix unveiled the new rankings.

Netflix's most popular shows

Bridgerton, season 1 -- 82 million Lupin, part 1 -- 76 million The Witcher, season 1 -- 67 million Sex/Life, season 1 -- 67 million Stranger Things 3 -- 67 million (the only previously unreleased figure) Money Heist, part 4 -- 65 million Tiger King, season 1 -- 64 million The Queen's Gambit -- 62 million Sweet Tooth, season 1 -- 60 million Emily in Paris, season 1 -- 58 million

Netflix's most popular movies

