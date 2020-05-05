Netflix Space Force trailer starring Steve Carell blasts into view

Netflix

The US Space Force may be a brand new branch of the military, but it's already getting the parody treatment.

Netflix's comedy Space Force will debut on May 29, and the first teaser trailer reveals spacesuits, scientists, a Beach Boys song and at least one prototype lost to an explosion.

Steve Carell plays four-star general and decorated pilot Mark R. Naird, the newly appointed head of the US Space Force. The plot is pushed by a desire to get humans back to the moon while also "achieving total space dominance."

The teaser shows Naird's unexpected appointment, complete with snickering over the very concept of a Space Force. It doesn't get deep in the storyline, but there are hints of conflicts between the military members and scientists.

Netflix teased the teaser on Twitter on Monday with a poster of Carell decked out in moon camouflage in front of a moon landscape with the catchprase "Space will never see us coming."

We wear our love for the moon on our sleeves. The Space Force teaser trailer lands TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/zzGie81w9N — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 4, 2020

Carell is joined by John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow of Friends fame, Jane Lynch from Glee and Jimmy O. Yang of Silicon Valley.

So far, all indications are that Space Force will be a blast.

