Netflix shows support for net neutrality and “open internet”

Netflix on Thursday made a show of support of net neutrality in the ongoing debate over internet traffic regulation.

"Netflix will never outgrow the fight for #NetNeutrality," the company wrote on Twitter. "Everyone deserves an open Internet."

Net neutrality is the idea that internet traffic is treated equally and internet service providers can't prioritize some traffic over others.

In the tweet, the company also linked to the website of Battle for the Net, a group hosting a protest in support of net neutrality on July 12. Netflix, along with other tech companies including Amazon, Reddit and Etsy, is participating in the protest.

Netflix's tweet represents a bit of a change in stance for the company. In the past, Netflix had been a strong advocate for net neutrality. But CEO Reed Hastings said at in May that net neutrality was not the company's "primary battle."

Because Netflix is such a big company, it's likely to survive any regulatory changes. The company addressed that matter in a follow up tweet.

"True, Netflix popularity means we're likely not in immediate danger," the company wrote. "But supporting open Internet is still the right thing for our consumers."

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.