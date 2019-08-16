In unusual move, Netflix show will get extended cut exclusive to Blu-ray

An extended cut of Netflix's Haunting of Hill House is headed to, of all places, Blu-ray, director Mike Flanagan tweeted Friday. The 10-episode horror series about a dysfunctional family's past in their old home is based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel.
"Well this news got out there a LITTLE earlier than we wanted ... but yes, it's true! More details to come, but it was a blast restoring several episodes to their original form," Flanagan tweeted.
Amblin Entertainment tweeted the news on Thursday, saying, "Just listed, new to the market. Why lease when you can own a lovely estate like Hill House, now even more spacious with director @flanaganfilm's extended cut of the series!"
The Blu-ray release of Haunting of Hill House is available for preorder now on Amazon. The show debuted last year, starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Michiel Huisman and Carla Gugino.
A second season of the series, called The Haunting of Bly Manor, is scheduled for a 2020 release. It'll be a different story that's based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of The Screw by Henry James.
