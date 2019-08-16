In unusual move, Netflix show will get extended cut exclusive to Blu-ray

Steve Dietl/Netflix

An extended cut of Netflix's Haunting of Hill House is headed to, of all places, Blu-ray, director Mike Flanagan tweeted Friday. The 10-episode horror series about a dysfunctional family's past in their old home is based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel.

"Well this news got out there a LITTLE earlier than we wanted ... but yes, it's true! More details to come, but it was a blast restoring several episodes to their original form," Flanagan tweeted.

Well this news got out there a LITTLE earlier than we wanted... but yes, it’s true! More details to come, but it was a blast restoring several episodes to their original form. Hope you all enjoy! https://t.co/svyPirSIMi — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 16, 2019

Amblin Entertainment tweeted the news on Thursday, saying, "Just listed, new to the market. Why lease when you can own a lovely estate like Hill House, now even more spacious with director @flanaganfilm's extended cut of the series!"

Good news, @haunting fans! Just listed, new to the market. Why lease when you can own a lovely estate like Hill House, now even more spacious with director @flanaganfilm’s extended cut of the series! Preorder now, this House is priced to move.https://t.co/2E02P76lAs — Amblin (@amblin) August 16, 2019

The Blu-ray release of Haunting of Hill House is available for preorder now on Amazon. The show debuted last year, starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Michiel Huisman and Carla Gugino.

A second season of the series, called The Haunting of Bly Manor, is scheduled for a 2020 release. It'll be a different story that's based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of The Screw by Henry James.